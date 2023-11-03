Central Division foes meet when the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) visit the Indiana Pacers (2-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. The Pacers are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSOH

BSIN and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 116 - Cavaliers 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 2.5)

Pacers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-4.4)

Pacers (-4.4) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.3

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are averaging only 103.6 points per game (third-worst in NBA), but they've played better on defense, where they are allowing 108.8 points per game (11th-ranked).

Cleveland ranks fifth-worst in the NBA with 48.6 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 45.8 boards per game (10th-ranked in league).

This season, the Cavaliers rank 24th in the league in assists, averaging 23 per game.

Cleveland ranks top-five this year in turnovers, ranking fourth-best in the league with 12.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 13.8 forced turnovers per contest.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA with 12.6 threes per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.