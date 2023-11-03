Central Division opponents meet when the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) visit the Indiana Pacers (2-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. The Pacers are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The point total in the matchup is set at 225.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -2.5 225.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's games have gone over 225.5 points twice this season (in five outings).

The average total in Cleveland's games this season is 212.4, 13.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Cleveland has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

Cleveland has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -150.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers average 103.6 points per game, 21.4 fewer points than the 125 the Pacers give up.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Point Insights (Last Season)

Cavaliers Pacers 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116.3 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 10-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 40-24 10-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 33-31 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 119.5 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 39-24 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-6 48-15 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

