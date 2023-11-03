Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Clark County, Ohio, there are interesting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Northeastern at Waynesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Waynesville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee High School - Springfield at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Urbana, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
