Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Hamilton County, Ohio is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Paint Valley at Cincinnati Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elder at Lakota West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: West Chester, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Henry Harrison High School at Northmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
