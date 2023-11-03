Jefferson County, Ohio has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Van Wert County
  • Lawrence County
  • Shelby County
  • Logan County
  • Greene County
  • Lake County
  • Wayne County
  • Medina County
  • Clark County
  • Licking County

    • Jefferson County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Licking Valley High School at Steubenville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Steubenville, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.