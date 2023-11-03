Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Licking County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Licking County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Licking County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Watkins Memorial High School at Canal Winchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Valley at Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Granville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.