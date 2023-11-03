Max Strus and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be hitting the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 95-89 win against the Knicks, Strus put up nine points, four assists and two blocks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Strus, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-125)

Over 11.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were 29th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 119.5 points per contest.

Allowing 45.3 rebounds per game last season, the Pacers were 28th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pacers were 26th in the league defensively last season, giving up 26.4 per contest.

On defense, the Pacers gave up 12.4 made three-pointers per game last season, 17th in the NBA.

Max Strus vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 42 21 11 6 4 0 0

