The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) hit the road in Central Division action against the Indiana Pacers (2-2) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -2.5 225.5

Indiana and its opponents combined to score more than 225.5 points in 55 of 82 games last season.

The average total points scored in Pacers games last year (225.5) is 10.2 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Pacers put together a 43-39-0 record against the spread last year.

Indiana was underdogs 63 times last season and won 25, or 39.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Pacers won 15 of their 47 games, or 31.9%, when they were an underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Indiana has a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Last season, the Pacers were 23-18-0 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). Away, they were 20-21-0 ATS (.488).

Looking at the over/under, Indiana's games went over 22 of 41 times at home (53.7%) last season, and 20 of 41 away (48.8%).

The Pacers scored 116.3 points per game, 9.4 more than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up.

When scoring more than 106.9 points, Indiana went 40-24 versus the spread and 33-31 overall.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)

Pacers Cavaliers 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 40-24 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 33-31 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 119.5 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 13-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-24 13-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 48-15

