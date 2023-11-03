Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stark County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Stark County, Ohio, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Stark County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Buchtel at Canton South
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Canton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoover at Green High School - Uniontown
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Uniontown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenoak High School at St. Edward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lakewood, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
