How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals (off a defeat in their last game) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (off a victory) will meet on Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Turn on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT to see the match unfold as the Capitals and Blue Jackets hit the ice.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info
|Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Capitals vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Blue Jackets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets give up 3.2 goals per game (32 in total), 19th in the NHL.
- With 27 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 26 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (25 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Ivan Provorov
|10
|0
|8
|8
|5
|2
|-
|Boone Jenner
|10
|5
|2
|7
|4
|7
|59.1%
|Zachary Werenski
|8
|1
|5
|6
|1
|3
|-
|Jack Roslovic
|9
|2
|4
|6
|3
|9
|28.6%
|Adam Fantilli
|10
|2
|4
|6
|1
|5
|44.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have given up 29 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 11th in league action in goals against.
- The Capitals' 17 total goals (1.9 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 29 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (17 total) during that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|9
|2
|6
|8
|5
|3
|0%
|John Carlson
|9
|1
|6
|7
|15
|9
|-
|Dylan Strome
|9
|6
|0
|6
|4
|5
|56.6%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|9
|1
|4
|5
|11
|4
|43.4%
|Tom Wilson
|9
|2
|3
|5
|7
|12
|57.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.