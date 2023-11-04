The Washington Capitals (off a defeat in their last game) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (off a victory) will meet on Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets give up 3.2 goals per game (32 in total), 19th in the NHL.

With 27 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 26 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Ivan Provorov 10 0 8 8 5 2 - Boone Jenner 10 5 2 7 4 7 59.1% Zachary Werenski 8 1 5 6 1 3 - Jack Roslovic 9 2 4 6 3 9 28.6% Adam Fantilli 10 2 4 6 1 5 44.4%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have given up 29 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 11th in league action in goals against.

The Capitals' 17 total goals (1.9 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 29 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (17 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players