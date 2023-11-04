The Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Provorov is a top offensive contributor for his club with eight points (0.8 per game), as he has scored zero goals and eight assists in 10 games (playing 23:30 per game).

With seven total points (0.7 per game), including five goals and two assists through 10 games, Boone Jenner is pivotal for Columbus' attack.

This season, Columbus' Zachary Werenski has six points (one goal, five assists) this season.

In the crease, Columbus' Spencer Martin is 1-2-0 this season, collecting 106 saves and permitting nine goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .922 save percentage (15th in the league).

Capitals Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Washington, Ovechkin has eight points in nine games (two goals, six assists).

John Carlson has picked up seven points (0.8 per game), scoring one goal and adding six assists.

Dylan Strome has scored six goals in nine games for Washington.

Charlie Lindgren's record is 0-1-0. He has given up four goals (4 goals against average) and racked up 31 saves.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 30th 1.89 Goals Scored 2.7 23rd 21st 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.2 19th 21st 29.8 Shots 32 14th 10th 29.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 22nd 29th 10.71% Power Play % 14.29% 24th 18th 76.67% Penalty Kill % 85.29% 9th

