Blue Jackets vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Washington Capitals (4-4-1) and Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4-2) square off at Capital One Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT. The Capitals fell to the New York Islanders 3-0 in their last outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-145)
|Blue Jackets (+120)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been listed as an underdog eight times this season, and won four of those games.
- Columbus is 4-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jackets have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Columbus has played four games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|17 (31st)
|Goals
|27 (22nd)
|29 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|32 (19th)
|3 (28th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (20th)
|7 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (9th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- The Blue Jackets' 27 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 32 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th.
- Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -5.
