The Washington Capitals (4-4-1) and Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4-2) square off at Capital One Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT. The Capitals fell to the New York Islanders 3-0 in their last outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-145) Blue Jackets (+120) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been listed as an underdog eight times this season, and won four of those games.

Columbus is 4-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jackets have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Columbus has played four games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 17 (31st) Goals 27 (22nd) 29 (11th) Goals Allowed 32 (19th) 3 (28th) Power Play Goals 5 (20th) 7 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (9th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

The Blue Jackets' 27 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

The Blue Jackets have conceded 32 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th.

Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -5.

