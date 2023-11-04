Cincinnati vs. UCF: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The UCF Knights (3-5) are 4.5-point favorites on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Each squad has a high-powered running game, with the Knights fourth in rushing yards per contest, and the Bearcats sixth. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Cincinnati matchup in this article.
Cincinnati vs. UCF Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
Cincinnati vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-4.5)
|59.5
|-190
|+160
|FanDuel
|UCF (-3.5)
|59.5
|-184
|+152
Cincinnati vs. UCF Betting Trends
- Cincinnati has covered just once in seven games with a spread this season.
- The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- UCF has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
