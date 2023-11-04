Who is the team to beat at the top of the CUSA entering Week 10 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

CUSA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Liberty

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

8-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win CUSA: -350

-350 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 42-29 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

2. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

7-2 | 9-2 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 41-16 vs Florida International

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: ESPN

3. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win CUSA: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th

59th Last Game: L 42-29 vs Liberty

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ UTEP

@ UTEP Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: ESPN+

4. New Mexico State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-6

6-3 | 6-6 Odds to Win CUSA: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 133rd

133rd Last Game: W 27-24 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: ESPN+

5. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

2-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win CUSA: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th

44th Last Game: L 42-35 vs Liberty

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ New Mexico State

@ New Mexico State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: ESPN+

6. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 115th

115th Last Game: L 27-24 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Liberty

@ Liberty Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

7. Sam Houston

Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-11

0-8 | 0-11 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 94th

94th Last Game: L 37-34 vs UTEP

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: ESPN+

8. UTEP

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win CUSA: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 104th

104th Last Game: W 37-34 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: ESPN+

9. Florida International

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win CUSA: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th

125th Last Game: L 41-16 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

