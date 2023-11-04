Pioneer League foes meet when the Valparaiso Beacons (1-7) and the Dayton Flyers (2-6) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Brown Field.

Valparaiso has struggled on offense, ranking 11th-worst in the FCS (265.1 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks 18th-best in the nation, giving up only 287.8 yards per game. Dayton's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FCS with 262.6 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is posting 340.6 total yards per game, which ranks 77th.

Dayton vs. Valparaiso Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Brown Field

Dayton vs. Valparaiso Key Statistics

Dayton Valparaiso 340.6 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.1 (116th) 262.6 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.8 (21st) 175.4 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 87.3 (122nd) 165.3 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.9 (90th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has put up 775 passing yards, or 96.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.3% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Michael Neel, has carried the ball 134 times for 607 yards (75.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Cole Dow has racked up 69 carries and totaled 312 yards with four touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow has totaled 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 264 (33 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times and has three touchdowns.

Joe Swanson has racked up 211 receiving yards (26.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Derek Willits has racked up 210 reciving yards (26.3 ypg) this season.

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel has thrown for 739 yards (92.4 ypg) to lead Valparaiso, completing 51.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Ryan Mann has 256 rushing yards on 59 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Baret Labus has carried the ball 35 times for 128 yards (16 per game).

Solomon Davis' 532 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has registered 36 catches and four touchdowns.

Brandon Jimenez has grabbed 17 passes while averaging 34.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Chris Gundy has racked up nine catches for 156 yards, an average of 19.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

