When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ivan Provorov score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

Provorov is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

