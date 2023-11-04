Week 10 of the college football season is upon us. To find out how each Ivy League team measures up to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Harvard

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

6-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th

47th Last Game: W 17-9 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Columbia

@ Columbia Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Princeton

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 14-3 vs Cornell

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Dartmouth

@ Dartmouth Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3

7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Yale

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th

58th Last Game: W 35-7 vs Columbia

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Brown

@ Brown Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Pennsylvania

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th

70th Last Game: L 30-26 vs Brown

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Cornell

Cornell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Dartmouth

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th

38th Last Game: L 17-9 vs Harvard

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Princeton

Princeton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3

7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Brown

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th

48th Last Game: W 30-26 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Yale

Yale Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Cornell

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-4 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 14-3 vs Princeton

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Pennsylvania

@ Pennsylvania Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Columbia

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-5 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st

51st Last Game: L 35-7 vs Yale

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Harvard

Harvard Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

