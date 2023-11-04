Should you wager on Jack Roslovic to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Roslovic stats and insights

Roslovic has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Roslovic's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.