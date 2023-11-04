Nasa Hataoka will take to the course at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan to compete in the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic from November 2-4. It's a par-478 that spans 6,598 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Hataoka at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1800 to win the tournament this weekend.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Hataoka Odds to Win: +1800

Nasa Hataoka Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Hataoka has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Hataoka has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In her past five events, Hataoka has finished in the top 20 twice.

Hataoka has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Hataoka has qualified for the weekend in four consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 21 -5 282 0 22 3 5 $1.6M

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Hataoka finished 28th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while Taiheiyo Club is set for a shorter 6,598 yards.

The average course Hataoka has played in the past year has been seven yards shorter than the 6,598 yards Taiheiyo Club will be at for this event.

Hataoka's Last Time Out

Hataoka was in the 35th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 90th percentile on par 4s at the Maybank Championship, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 40 holes.

Hataoka shot better than 73% of the competitors at the Maybank Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.76.

Hataoka carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, worse than the field average of 3.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Hataoka had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.5).

Hataoka's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.6.

At that most recent competition, Hataoka's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.3).

Hataoka ended the Maybank Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 5.2.

The field at the Maybank Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hataoka finished without one.

