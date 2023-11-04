The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at SHI Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes.

Ohio State ranks 40th in total offense this season (428.8 yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 428.8 yards allowed per game. Rutgers' defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 13th-best in the FBS with 15.8 points surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 28.1 points per game, which ranks 66th.

Below in this article, we'll provide you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Ohio State Rutgers 428.8 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.3 (113th) 260.0 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.6 (9th) 133.8 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.9 (39th) 295.0 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.4 (127th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 8 (108th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 2,163 yards passing for Ohio State, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, has carried the ball 68 times for 457 yards (57.1 per game), scoring six times.

DeaMonte Trayanum has piled up 270 yards on 66 attempts, scoring three times.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s leads his squad with 889 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 catches (out of 85 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Cade Stover has put together a 429-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 34 targets.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 303 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has thrown for 1,134 yards (141.8 ypg) to lead Rutgers, completing 50.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 362 yards (45.3 ypg) on 73 carries with seven touchdowns.

Kyle Monangai is his team's leading rusher with 144 carries for 744 yards, or 93.0 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Christian Dremel has racked up 294 receiving yards on 23 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

JaQuae Jackson has 17 receptions (on 39 targets) for a total of 290 yards (36.3 yards per game) this year.

Isaiah Washington's 31 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio State or Rutgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.