Pacers vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSIN and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 238.5 points.
Pacers vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-3.5
|238.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 238.5 points two times this season (in five games).
- The average total in Indiana's outings this year is 242.8, 4.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Pacers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Indiana has been favored three times and won two of those games.
- Indiana has played as a favorite of -165 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 62.3% chance to win.
Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers score just 0.9 fewer points per game (119.6) than the Hornets allow (120.5).
- Indiana is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 120.5 points.
Pacers vs. Hornets Point Insights (Last Season)
|Pacers
|Hornets
|116.3
|111
|10
|27
|27-10
|15-3
|23-14
|14-4
|119.5
|117.2
|29
|22
|10-3
|25-11
|10-3
|20-16
