The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-2) on November 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSIN and BSSE.

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

In games Indiana shoots higher than 48.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Hornets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 22nd.

The 119.6 points per game the Pacers record are only 0.9 fewer points than the Hornets give up (120.5).

Indiana has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 120.5 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers posted 118.9 points per game last season at home, which was 5.3 more points than they averaged on the road (113.6).

When playing at home, Indiana ceded 0.5 more points per game (119.7) than in away games (119.2).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Pacers fared better at home last season, draining 14 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 13.2 threes per game and a 36.6% three-point percentage away from home.

Pacers Injuries