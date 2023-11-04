Tyrese Haliburton and Terry Rozier are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Indiana Pacers and the Charlotte Hornets square off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -108)

The 20 points Haliburton has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (20.5).

His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Saturday's assist over/under (11.5).

Haliburton has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -111)

The 17 points Myles Turner scores per game are 0.5 less than his prop total on Saturday (17.5).

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 8.5.

He has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +114) 8.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -118)

The 14.3 points LaMelo Ball scores per game are 6.2 less than his prop total on Saturday.

His rebounding average -- six -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Ball averages nine assists, 0.5 more than Saturday's over/under.

Ball averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +112)

The 21.5 points prop bet set for Rozier on Saturday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average (22.3).

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).

Rozier's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Rozier's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 1.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

