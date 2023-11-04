Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Wert County Today - November 4
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Van Wert County, Ohio today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Van Wert County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Continental High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 4
- Location: Delphos, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
