On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Yegor Chinakhov going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov 2022-23 stats and insights

Chinakhov scored in four of 30 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Chinakhov posted one goal and one assist on the power play.

He took 1.4 shots per game, sinking 9.1% of them.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

The Capitals allowed 261 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.

The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

