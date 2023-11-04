In the upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Zachary Werenski to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.

Werenski has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

