The Buffalo Bills (5-3) visit a streaking Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) squad on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium (with best bets available). The Bengals have won three games in a row.

When is Bengals vs. Bills?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Bills in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Bengals favored and the difference between the two is 3.2 points.
  • Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bengals' implied win probability is 56.5%.
  • The Bengals have compiled a 3-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).
  • In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Cincinnati has a record of 3-2 (60%).
  • The Bills will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
  • Buffalo has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +110 odds on them winning this game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Buffalo (+2)
    • The Bengals have gone 3-3-1 against the spread this season.
    • In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has an ATS record of 2-2-1.
    • The Bills are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (50.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 4.0 fewer points per game, 46.5 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 50.5 points.
    • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 37.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer than the point total in this game.
    • The Bengals have gone over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).
    • In the Bills' eight games with a set total, three have hit the over (37.5%).

    Irvin Smith Jr. Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    4 14.3 0

    James Cook Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 60.8 1 24 1

