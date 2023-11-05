Bengals vs. Bills Injury Report — Week 9
Peruse the injury report for the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3), which currently has five players listed, as the Bengals prepare for their matchup with the Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, November 5 at 8:20 PM .
The Bengals took down the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 in their most recent game.
Last time out, the Bills deefated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18.
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Chest
|Questionable
|Max Scharping
|OG
|Knee
|Questionable
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Trey Hendrickson
|DE
|Foot
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Shoulder
|Out
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Christian Benford
|CB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|A.J. Klein
|LB
|Back
|Out
|Baylon Spector
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Damar Hamlin
|S
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Quintin Morris
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Bengals vs. Bills Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: NBC
Bengals Season Insights
- The Bengals have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 276.9 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 27th in the NFL (370.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Bengals are averaging 18.7 points per game offensively this year (23rd in NFL), and they are surrendering 20.6 points per game (17th) on defense.
- The Bengals are totaling 197.9 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 23rd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 21st, surrendering 232.1 passing yards per game.
- With 79 offensive rushing yards per game (fourth-worst) and 138.6 rushing yards allowed per game on defense (fifth-worst), Cincinnati has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this season in the running game.
- The Bengals have forced 13 total turnovers (fifth in NFL) this season and have turned it over six times (second in NFL) for a turnover margin of +7, the third-best in the NFL.
