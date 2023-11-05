The Buffalo Bills (5-3) visit a streaking Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) team on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Bills

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NBC

Bengals Insights

The Bengals rack up 18.7 points per game, comparable to the 17.0 per outing the Bills allow.

The Bengals rack up 49.2 fewer yards per game (276.9), than the Bills allow per matchup (326.1).

This season, Cincinnati piles up 79.0 rushing yards per game, 43.0 fewer than Buffalo allows per contest (122.0).

The Bengals have turned the ball over six times this season, eight fewer than the Bills have forced (14).

Bengals Home Performance

The Bengals put up 20.0 points per game at home (1.3 more than their overall average), and concede 18.7 at home (1.9 less than overall).

The Bengals accumulate 268.3 yards per game at home (8.6 less than their overall average), and give up 363.7 at home (7.0 less than overall).

Cincinnati racks up 208.7 passing yards per game at home (10.8 more than its overall average), and concedes 251.7 at home (19.6 more than overall).

At home, the Bengals accumulate 59.7 rushing yards per game and give up 112.0. That's less than they gain (79.0) and allow (138.6) overall.

The Bengals convert 41.9% of third downs in home games (8.2% higher than their overall average), and concede 40.5% at home (2.4% lower than overall).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Arizona W 34-20 FOX 10/15/2023 Seattle W 17-13 CBS 10/29/2023 at San Francisco W 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Buffalo - NBC 11/12/2023 Houston - CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore - Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.