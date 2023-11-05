The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-4) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report ahead of a Sunday, November 5 matchup with the Golden State Warriors (5-1) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which begins at 6:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Friday, the Cavaliers suffered a 121-116 loss to the Pacers. In the Cavaliers' loss, Donovan Mitchell led the way with a team-high 38 points (adding five rebounds and nine assists).

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Questionable Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Dario Saric: Questionable (Hip), Klay Thompson: Questionable (Knee), Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable (Knee)

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and NBCS-BA

