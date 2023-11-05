Player prop betting options for Evan Mobley, Stephen Curry and others are available in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Golden State Warriors matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday (starting at 6:00 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and NBCS-BA

BSOH and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -125) 10.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +124)

Mobley's 19 points per game average is 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (11.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (10.5).

Mobley has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (3.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -106)

Sunday's over/under for Donovan Mitchell is 28.5. That is 6.5 less than his season average.

He has collected 6.5 rebounds per game, 2.0 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Mitchell's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Sunday's prop bet.

His four made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Max Strus on Sunday is 6.2 lower than his scoring average of 18.7.

He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).

Strus' assist average -- four -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Strus averages 4.3 made three-pointers, 1.8 more than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -132)

The 29.5-point over/under set for Curry on Sunday is 1.2 lower than his scoring average of 30.7.

He has collected 5.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Curry has dished out 3.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Sunday's over/under.

Curry averages 5.7 made three-pointers, 1.2 more than his over/under on Sunday.

