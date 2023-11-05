Will Joe Mixon Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Joe Mixon was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 9 matchup with the Buffalo Bills starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Mixon's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In the running game, Mixon has season stats of 112 rushes for 453 yards and two TDs, picking up 4.0 yards per attempt. He also has 19 catches on 24 targets for 127 yards.
Joe Mixon Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Chest
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Bengals.
Bengals vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Mixon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|112
|453
|2
|4.0
|24
|19
|127
|0
Mixon Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|13
|56
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|13
|59
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|19
|65
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|14
|67
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|25
|81
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|12
|38
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|16
|87
|1
|3
|23
|0
