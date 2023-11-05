The Serie A schedule today is sure to please. The matchups include AC Monza playing Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

If you are looking for how to watch today's Serie A action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Hellas Verona vs AC Monza

AC Monza travels to play Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

6:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AC Monza (+120)

AC Monza (+120) Underdog: Hellas Verona (+220)

Hellas Verona (+220) Draw: (+225)

(+225) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Cagliari vs Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC travels to play Cagliari at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Cagliari (+170)

Cagliari (+170) Underdog: Genoa CFC (+170)

Genoa CFC (+170) Draw: (+200)

(+200) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch AS Roma vs US Lecce

US Lecce is on the road to face AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AS Roma (-190)

AS Roma (-190) Underdog: US Lecce (+500)

US Lecce (+500) Draw: (+290)

(+290) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Juventus

Juventus journeys to play ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Juventus (+150)

Juventus (+150) Underdog: ACF Fiorentina (+180)

ACF Fiorentina (+180) Draw: (+215)

(+215) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.