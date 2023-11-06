Aaron Nesmith's Indiana Pacers take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Nesmith, in his last time out, had four points and two blocks in a 125-124 loss to the Hornets.

In this piece we'll break down Nesmith's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-145)

Over 3.5 (-145) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the league last season, allowing 123.1 points per game.

The Spurs were the 26th-ranked squad in the league last year, conceding 45 boards per contest.

The Spurs conceded 26.8 assists per contest last year (29th in the league).

Defensively, the Spurs conceded 12.6 made three-pointers per game last season, 22nd in the league.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/2/2023 16 0 3 0 0 0 0 10/21/2022 21 9 4 2 1 1 0

