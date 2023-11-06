Adam Fantilli and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. Considering a wager on Fantilli? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Adam Fantilli vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli's plus-minus this season, in 15:49 per game on the ice, is -5.

Fantilli has a goal in two of 11 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 11 games this season, Fantilli has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of 11 games this year, Fantilli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Fantilli goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Fantilli has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

