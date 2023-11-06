The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (0-0) go up against the Akron Zips (0-0) at 9:15 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Akron vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota TV: ESPN+

Akron Stats Insights

The Zips' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Jackrabbits allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Last season, Akron had a 12-2 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.9% from the field.

The Zips were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jackrabbits finished 347th.

The Zips put up an average of 74.6 points per game last year, only 4.8 more points than the 69.8 the Jackrabbits gave up to opponents.

Akron put together a 16-3 record last season in games it scored more than 69.8 points.

Akron Home & Away Comparison

Akron scored 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.

The Zips conceded 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 on the road.

Akron sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (8.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (32.8%).

Akron Upcoming Schedule