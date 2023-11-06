The Akron Zips (0-0) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (0-0) at Frost Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Akron vs. South Dakota State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Frost Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Dakota State -1.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Zips Betting Records & Stats

Akron combined with its opponent to score more than 141.5 points in 15 of 28 games last season.

The average over/under for Zips contests last year was 141.6, 0.1 more points than this game's point total.

The Zips had 11 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

Last season, Akron was the underdog 10 times and won two of those games.

The Zips had a record of 1-8, a 11.1% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by the Zips, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Akron vs. South Dakota State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota State 13 43.3% 70.9 145.5 69.8 136.7 144.3 Akron 15 53.6% 74.6 145.5 66.9 136.7 138.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Akron Insights & Trends

The Zips put up an average of 74.6 points per game last year, just 4.8 more points than the 69.8 the Jackrabbits gave up to opponents.

Akron put together an 8-8 ATS record and a 16-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Akron vs. South Dakota State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota State 15-15-0 9-13 13-17-0 Akron 11-17-0 2-8 14-14-0

Akron vs. South Dakota State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota State Akron 10-2 Home Record 15-1 6-9 Away Record 5-6 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.