Entering a matchup with the Florida Panthers (5-4-1), the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Patrik Laine LW Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Bennett C Out Lower Body Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets have 28 goals this season (2.6 per game), 24th in the league.

Columbus has conceded 34 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in the NHL.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' 26 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 28th in the league.

They have the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -2.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-250) Blue Jackets (+190) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.