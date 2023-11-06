Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - November 6
Entering a matchup with the Florida Panthers (5-4-1), the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 at Amerant Bank Arena.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Bennett
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Arena: Amerant Bank Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets have 28 goals this season (2.6 per game), 24th in the league.
- Columbus has conceded 34 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in the NHL.
- They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers' 26 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- They have the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -2.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-250)
|Blue Jackets (+190)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.