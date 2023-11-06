The Florida Panthers will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, November 6, with the Blue Jackets having dropped three consecutive road games.

Follow the action on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Blue Jackets vs Panthers Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have conceded 34 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 28 goals this season (2.6 per game), 24th in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 26 goals over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Ivan Provorov 11 0 8 8 7 3 - Boone Jenner 11 5 2 7 5 7 60.1% Adam Fantilli 11 2 4 6 3 7 44.4% Zachary Werenski 9 1 5 6 2 3 - Jack Roslovic 10 2 4 6 4 11 26.1%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 28 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking seventh in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers' 26 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players