The Florida Panthers (5-4-1) are big home favorites (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2, +190 moneyline odds). Monday's outing starts at 7:00 PM ET from Amerant Bank Arena on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in four of 10 games this season.

The Panthers have won 60.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (3-2).

This season the Blue Jackets have four wins in the nine games in which they've been an underdog.

Florida has had moneyline odds of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Columbus has had moneyline odds of +190 or longer once this season and lost that game.

