The Chicago State Cougars (0-0) take on the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Stroh Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Bowling Green Stats Insights

Last season, the Falcons had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents hit.

Bowling Green had an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.

The Falcons were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars ranked 163rd.

Last year, the Falcons scored just three more points per game (76) than the Cougars gave up (73).

Bowling Green had a 10-6 record last season when scoring more than 73 points.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Bowling Green averaged 1.7 more points per game (76.8) than it did on the road (75.1).

The Falcons ceded 74.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (83.3).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Bowling Green performed worse at home last season, draining 6.9 threes per game, compared to 7.6 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 34.6% three-point percentage at home and a 33.5% mark away from home.

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule