Monday's game between the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-0) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 76-71 based on our computer prediction, with Bowling Green taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 6.

The game has no line set.

Bowling Green vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Venue: Stroh Center

Bowling Green vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 76, Chicago State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Bowling Green vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-5.0)

Bowling Green (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Bowling Green Performance Insights

Offensively, Bowling Green was the 74th-ranked squad in college basketball (76.0 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was eighth-worst (78.5 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Falcons were 126th in college basketball in rebounds (32.5 per game) and 222nd in rebounds allowed (31.8).

At 13.8 assists per game last year, Bowling Green was 117th in the nation.

The Falcons were 200th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.2 per game) and 183rd in 3-point percentage (34.0%) last season.

Last season, Bowling Green was 290th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (8.2 per game) and 295th in defensive 3-point percentage (35.7%).

Last year, Bowling Green took 35.4% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.6% from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.7% of Bowling Green's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.3% were 2-pointers.

