Bowling Green vs. Chicago State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) take on the Chicago State Cougars (0-0) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bowling Green vs. Chicago State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Stroh Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bowling Green
|-7.5
|146.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats
- Of Bowling Green's 27 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 146.5 points 20 times.
- Bowling Green games had an average of 154.5 points last season, eight more than the over/under for this game.
- Bowling Green won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Bowling Green was the moneyline favorite 10 total times last season. It went 6-4 in those games.
- The Falcons played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game last season, which they lost.
- Bowling Green has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Bowling Green vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 146.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bowling Green
|20
|74.1%
|76
|146.3
|78.5
|151.5
|152.5
|Chicago State
|10
|43.5%
|70.3
|146.3
|73
|151.5
|140.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Bowling Green Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 76 points per game the Falcons scored were only three more points than the Cougars allowed (73).
- Bowling Green had a 9-4 record against the spread and a 10-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 73 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Bowling Green vs. Chicago State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bowling Green
|12-15-0
|0-1
|14-13-0
|Chicago State
|13-10-0
|6-8
|11-12-0
Bowling Green vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Bowling Green
|Chicago State
|7-9
|Home Record
|8-0
|4-11
|Away Record
|3-20
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-0-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-10-0
|76.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.6
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.7
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-3-0
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.