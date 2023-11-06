Monday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (0-0) and Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) matching up at Fifth Third Arena has a projected final score of 76-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Bearcats finished 9-21 in the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cincinnati vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cincinnati vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 76, Cincinnati 54

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cincinnati Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bearcats were outscored by 4.2 points per game last season, with a -125 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.8 points per game (281st in college basketball), and gave up 64.0 per contest (175th in college basketball).

With 54.6 points per game in Big 12 matchups, Cincinnati scored 5.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (59.8 PPG).

The Bearcats averaged 61.6 points per game last year at home, which was 3.7 more points than they averaged on the road (57.9).

Defensively Cincinnati was worse in home games last season, surrendering 67.1 points per game, compared to 62.1 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.