The Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) face the UIC Flames (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. UIC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

Last season, the Bearcats had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Flames' opponents hit.

Cincinnati went 13-4 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Bearcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Flames finished 335th.

Last year, the Bearcats scored 5.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Flames gave up (71.6).

Cincinnati went 17-4 last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison

Cincinnati put up 82.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Bearcats played better at home last season, surrendering 67.1 points per game, compared to 71.1 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Cincinnati performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.

