How to Watch Cincinnati vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) face the UIC Flames (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cincinnati vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bearcats had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Flames' opponents hit.
- Cincinnati went 13-4 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Bearcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Flames finished 335th.
- Last year, the Bearcats scored 5.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Flames gave up (71.6).
- Cincinnati went 17-4 last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison
- Cincinnati put up 82.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bearcats played better at home last season, surrendering 67.1 points per game, compared to 71.1 on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Cincinnati performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UIC
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/12/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.