Cincinnati vs. UIC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. UIC Betting Trends (2022-23)

Cincinnati won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Last season, 14 Bearcats games hit the over.

UIC covered 15 times in 28 matchups with a spread last year.

The Flames and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 28 times last year.

