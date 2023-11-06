Monday's game features the Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) and the UIC Flames (0-0) clashing at Fifth Third Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-61 victory for heavily favored Cincinnati according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Cincinnati vs. UIC Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 82, UIC 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. UIC

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-20.9)

Cincinnati (-20.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati Performance Insights

At 77.1 points scored per game and 69.3 points conceded last year, Cincinnati was 53rd in college basketball on offense and 150th defensively.

Last season, the Bearcats were 44th in the nation in rebounds (34.3 per game) and 185th in rebounds allowed (31.3).

With 15.5 assists per game last season, Cincinnati was 29th in college basketball.

The Bearcats made 8.7 3-pointers per game and shot 35.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 49th and 122nd, respectively, in the country.

Defensively, Cincinnati was 23rd-best in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5.8 last year. It was 46th in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.2%.

Cincinnati attempted 39.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 60.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.7% of Cincinnati's baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.3% were 2-pointers.

