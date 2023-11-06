The Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) are double-digit, 15.5-point favorites against the UIC Flames (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 142.5 points.

Cincinnati vs. UIC Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cincinnati -15.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

In 16 of 28 games last season, Cincinnati and its opponents scored more than 142.5 points.

Cincinnati games had an average of 146.4 points last season, 3.9 more than the over/under for this game.

Cincinnati put together a 17-11-0 ATS record last year.

Cincinnati put together a 15-4 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 78.9% of those games).

The Bearcats played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Cincinnati has an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this matchup.

Cincinnati vs. UIC Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 16 57.1% 77.1 144.3 69.3 140.9 143.5 UIC 11 39.3% 67.2 144.3 71.6 140.9 138.5

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bearcats scored 77.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 71.6 the Flames gave up.

Cincinnati went 14-2 against the spread and 17-4 overall last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Cincinnati vs. UIC Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 17-11-0 2-1 14-14-0 UIC 15-13-0 1-0 15-13-0

Cincinnati vs. UIC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati UIC 16-3 Home Record 7-8 5-7 Away Record 3-11 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

