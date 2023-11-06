Cincinnati vs. UIC: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) are double-digit, 15.5-point favorites against the UIC Flames (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 142.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cincinnati vs. UIC Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cincinnati
|-15.5
|142.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats
- In 16 of 28 games last season, Cincinnati and its opponents scored more than 142.5 points.
- Cincinnati games had an average of 146.4 points last season, 3.9 more than the over/under for this game.
- Cincinnati put together a 17-11-0 ATS record last year.
- Cincinnati put together a 15-4 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 78.9% of those games).
- The Bearcats played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.
- Cincinnati has an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this matchup.
Cincinnati vs. UIC Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cincinnati
|16
|57.1%
|77.1
|144.3
|69.3
|140.9
|143.5
|UIC
|11
|39.3%
|67.2
|144.3
|71.6
|140.9
|138.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bearcats scored 77.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 71.6 the Flames gave up.
- Cincinnati went 14-2 against the spread and 17-4 overall last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Cincinnati vs. UIC Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cincinnati
|17-11-0
|2-1
|14-14-0
|UIC
|15-13-0
|1-0
|15-13-0
Cincinnati vs. UIC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Cincinnati
|UIC
|16-3
|Home Record
|7-8
|5-7
|Away Record
|3-11
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|82.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.5
|70.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.1
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.