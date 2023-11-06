The Cleveland State Vikings (0-0) battle the Duquesne Dukes (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cleveland State vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

SportsNet Pittsburgh Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Dukes averaged.

Last season, Cleveland State had a 13-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Vikings were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Dukes finished 19th.

The Vikings put up just 0.5 more points per game last year (71.8) than the Dukes gave up (71.3).

Cleveland State put together a 13-2 record last season in games it scored more than 71.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

Cleveland State averaged 74.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.

The Vikings conceded fewer points at home (67.1 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.

At home, Cleveland State knocked down 5.6 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (4.5). Cleveland State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.5%) than away (29.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule