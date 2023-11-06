The Duquesne Dukes (0-0) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites against the Cleveland State Vikings (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 141.5 points.

Cleveland State vs. Duquesne Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duquesne -10.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland State's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 141.5 points 16 of 31 times.

The Vikings had a 140.5-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 1.0 fewer point than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Vikings were 16-15-0 last season.

Last season, Cleveland State won six out of the 13 games, or 46.2%, in which it was the underdog.

The Vikings played as an underdog of +425 or more once last season and lost that game.

The Vikings have a 19.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland State vs. Duquesne Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duquesne 16 55.2% 74.9 146.7 71.3 140 143.4 Cleveland State 16 51.6% 71.8 146.7 68.7 140 136.2

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

The Vikings scored an average of 71.8 points per game last year, just 0.5 more points than the 71.3 the Dukes gave up.

Cleveland State went 9-5 against the spread and 13-2 overall when it scored more than 71.3 points last season.

Cleveland State vs. Duquesne Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duquesne 14-15-0 1-2 16-13-0 Cleveland State 16-15-0 1-0 18-13-0

Cleveland State vs. Duquesne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duquesne Cleveland State 16-4 Home Record 13-3 3-7 Away Record 7-9 8-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 7-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.